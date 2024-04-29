Federal Agent and Two Police Officers Killed Serving Warrant in North Carolina

A U.S. marshal and two police officers were killed trying to serve a warrant in east Charlotte, North Carolina, around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

NBC News reported that the marshal and the two police officers were working in the Fugitive Task Force when shot. Another task force member and four additional officers were also shot.

The warrant was being served to an individual suspected of possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon.

The Charlotte Observer noted that one of the five wounded individuals is in critical condition.

The US Marshals Task Force, which is comprised of officers from multiple agencies, was conducting an investigation in the area of the 5000 block of Galway Dr when they were engaged by active gunfire from a subject. Multiple law enforcement officers have been struck by the… — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 29, 2024

Officers shot back when the suspect began shooting, killing the suspect.

Charlotte Metropolitan Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings explained that the incident was the worst shooting of law enforcement he had seen during his 30 years on the job.

