Dem Rep. Auchincloss: Antisemitism Partially Due to View of ‘Oppressor vs. Oppressed’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) stated that campus antisemitism is partially due to an “ideology that views the entire world as collapsed into a binary of oppressor vs. oppressed and every single issue needs to be viewed through that binary, and it takes away all context and history and views everything as good vs. evil.”

Co-host Steve Doocy asked, “Congressman, let me ask you about this, generally, and I know that shortly after October 7, there was a big protest on campus where so many students were actually blaming Israel for the attacks that murdered all those people. Can you explain why antisemitism has taken such a strong hold at Harvard?”

Auhincloss answered, “Well, it’s not just Harvard, it’s multiple universities. And I think some of it starts in K-12 education with a lack of historical education about the Jewish people, a lack of contextual education about the Middle East and that region and its history and its conflicts. But, also, it is an emerging and unfortunately powerful ideology that views the entire world as collapsed into a binary of oppressor vs. oppressed and every single issue needs to be viewed through that binary, and it takes away all context and history and views everything as good vs. evil. And that’s not a very productive way to view the world, particularly for students who are trying to learn critical thinking. They need to embrace the complexity of the issues of the day.”

Auchincloss also stated that “Harvard University has spent the last five years with cancel culture as the dominant norm on its campus. And now that antisemitism has flared up, it has decided to embrace free speech principles, and it does ring hollow.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett