Bill Barr: SCOTUS Will ‘Slap’ Down Colorado Disqualification Decision

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead” that the Colorado Supreme Court decision disqualifying former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 ballot would be overturned by the Supreme Court.

Barr said, “As you know, I strongly oppose Donald Trump for the Republican nomination. I think this case is legally wrong and untenable. I think this kind of action of stretching the law and taking hyper-aggressive missions to knock Trump out of the race they are counterproductive. They backfire, as you know. He feeds on grievance just like a fire feeds on oxygen. This will end up as a grievance that helps him.”

He added, “To deprive somebody of the right to hold office requires due process, an adjudication of two core issues. For insurrection, did the public disturbance rise to the level of insurrection, what was the role of the individual? What is it engagement? Did they do something to break your oath of office? Those are complicated facts, and this was denied due process. It was a five-day hearing. There was no jury.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “How do you think the U.S. Supreme Court is going to go on this? Do you think they will take it up and rule against it?”

Barr said, “I think if they take it up, they’re going to slap it down quickly. I hope they do take it up quickly and slap it down.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN