Chicago Alderman: Biden Admin. Is Letting in Asylum Seekers Under ‘False’ Pretenses with Court Dates in a Decade

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Chicago Alderman and Democratic U.S. House candidate Raymond Lopez reacted to Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson attacking Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) for sending migrants to the city by stating that the blame should really be on the Biden administration “for letting asylum seekers come to this country under false pretense and then giving them court cases ten years from now.”

Lopez said, “We’ve walked down this path before, Kellyanne, when we saw Lori Lightfoot try to blame the Governor for the failure to protect and secure the border of the United States. My Mayor is blaming everyone except the person who needs to get the blame, and that is President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who are responsible for protecting and securing our borders and for having a functional immigration system. They’re not calling out Secretary Mayorkas for letting undocumented — for letting asylum seekers come to this country under false pretense and then giving them court cases ten years from now. They’re calling on the Governor, who’s clearly frustrated, who even has Democratic city mayors begging for help as they are being overrun on a daily basis.”

