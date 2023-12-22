NBC’s Venegas: Border ER Getting ‘Double’ Patient Capacity, Migrants Sleeping in Cold

On Thursday’s broadcast of “NBC Nightly News,” NBC News Correspondent Guad Venegas reported from Eagle Pass, Texas that migrants are having to sleep outside overnight in the cold because Customs and Border Protection is “completely overwhelmed,” and the medical needs of migrants coming to the border have pushed the emergency room in the area to double its patient capacity as record numbers of migrants surge to the border.

Venegas said, “Meanwhile, migrants are still arriving in Eagle Pass, Texas with massive crowds in this field. Over 12,000 migrants per day crossing the border for three straight days now, the highest daily numbers ever recorded, three DHS officials tell NBC News. A record 27,000 migrants are now being detained in CBP facilities where they will be processed and most will be released in the U.S. With Customs and Border Protection completely overwhelmed, thousands of migrants have to wait in this field, many sleeping overnight in these cold temperatures, which is creating a humanitarian crisis, as large groups continue arriving from Mexico. … First response crews working nonstop to attend to the migrants in medical need. The ER receiving more than double the amount of patients they can handle.”

