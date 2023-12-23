Clyburn: ‘Biden’s Campaign Is Suffering,’ Because of ‘Incomplete’ Media Reporting, He Did a Lot of Loan Plan

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Saturday Show,” Biden 2024 Campaign Co-Chair Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) stated that “Joe Biden’s campaign is suffering, not because…the media have it wrong, I just think that it’s a bit incomplete with its reporting.” And said that no one is reporting that President Joe Biden got most of his student loan plan through despite the full plan being struck down by the Supreme Court.

Clyburn said, “I think Joe Biden’s campaign is suffering, not because it has been — the media have it wrong, I just think that it’s a bit incomplete with its reporting. Take, for instance, student loan debt relief. One part of what President Biden tried to do was challenged by Republican attorneys general all over the country and this right-wing Supreme Court agreed with them, and stopped him from doing it. But then he took another route, and he has now forgiven $132 billion in student loan debt for 3.4 million people. Nobody’s reporting that. They only reported the fact that he could not get done one part of what he was trying to do, but he has done 75 to 80% of that. Now, that’s not a high passing grade, but that’s a passing grade.”

He added, “I think that if you were to look upon this campaign as just being a contest between President Biden and former President Trump, that, to me, is a pretty good scenario.”

Later, Clyburn predicted that strong Democratic turnout in South Carolina will be a “bellwether” for the rest of the country.

