Ron Johnson: Global Governance, No Borders Behind Left’s Support of Lax Immigration Policy

During an appearance on this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) railed against the Biden administration’s lackluster effort to enforce the U.S.-Mexico southern border.

Johnson suggested any signs of alarm from the Biden administration about the border resulted from the pending political season.

However, he also said those who supported a lax approach to border security had sights on global governance.

Partial transcript as follows:

BARTIROMO: Well, you have said that this is by far the most important issue this country faces today. Tell us why.

JOHNSON: Well, it is a clear and present danger to America.

It’s obvious. I mean, we’re getting numb to the numbers. You laid out the case quite well in your opening. About six million people since the start of the Biden administration have come into this country illegally, and we don’t know where they are; 1.7 are what they call known got-aways.

That’s a misnomer, because we detected them, but we have no idea who they are. We don’t know where they are either. And this is impacting people in a largely unseen fashion.

I want to really ask your listeners to consider, let’s say you’re a Customs and Border Patrol agent on the border, and you’re having to deal with, like, on Monday 14,509 migrants coming in. And that wasn’t just a one-day occurrence. That’s occurring day after day after day 24/7.

It never stops. And so this is completely out of control. You have an administration, unfortunately, that just calls it a challenge. The challenge we have in dealing with this administration is, they caused the problem. They are the root cause. They want an open border.

So I appreciate the fact that they’re going down to Mexico to maybe try and do something about this. But that’s like three years too late. Again, the horse is already out of the barn here. The implication this has for large and small communities — you hear Mayor Adams in New York City it’s going to destroy a city, 100,000 migrants. That’s less than 2 percent of the six million.

In small towns, for example, one in Wisconsin, town of 15,000, they had over 400 children in their school system that are migrant. They don’t speak even the same dialect as Spanish. So they have to hire additional interpreters. It’s overwhelming law enforcement that also can’t understand these individuals when they’re making calls.

So this is under the surface. It’s unseen. It’s unreported. The repercussions of this massive, unprecedented flow are going to be with us for years, probably decades. This is a disaster.

BARTIROMO: Well, I don’t understand why the administration does not see this as an urgency and a threat to national security. Why do you think that is?

JOHNSON: Well, right now, the only thing they see is a threat to Joe Biden’s reelection, which is why they’re starting to do something about it.

The other point I need to make here, Maria, this is so unprecedented. This is going to take unprecedented actions to fix it. The same old business as usual, let’s do a deal, let’s tweak the legislative language, it’s not going to work.

When you have Customs and Border Patrol and law enforcement so overwhelmed by this process, changing the legislative language isn’t going to work. We need to stop this flow. We need to show the world that we are going to secure our border, we’re going to seal it.

We have to do that, because as long as there’s a chance of being able to come in here, people will still come. And, again, 14,509 people in one day alone, and that’s during an average of 10,000, 11,000 a day, it’s just overwhelming the system.

BARTIROMO: It’s just incredible, Senator. It really is. And I guess there’s a population out there who want this. They want a new world order. They want to fundamentally change America.

JOHNSON: Yes.

Yes, they want global governance. They want no borders. They certainly want people coming into this country and probably destroy it, so that I guess we level the playing field with the rest of the world. So, no, this is going to destroy our country. There’s no other way of looking at this.

And, again, I’m not xenophobic. I’m not racist. I actually want a robust legal immigration system, so people coming in this country can work, and they can do it in the aboveground economy, not the underground economy, not be exploited by the human traffickers, the sex traffickers.

Look at the drug overdoses being caused by this.

BARTIROMO: Terrible.

JOHNSON: So, Biden’s open border policy is facilitating the multibillion- dollar business model, some of the most evil people on the planet, and that threatens our homeland and national security.