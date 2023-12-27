Ramaswamy Criticizes DeSantis, Haley, Christie for Not Withdrawing from Colorado Ballot

Wednesday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy criticized his opponents for not following his lead and withdrawing their names from the Colorado primary ballot.

Ramaswamy’s decision to do so came on the heels of a Colorado Supreme Court decision to remove former President Donald Trump’s name from the ballot based on 14th Amendment concerns.

“I think this is blatant election interference in the GOP primary by the left,” Ramaswamy said. “And I think one-way Republicans can protect ourselves, and that’s why I’ve led the way in doing it, is by saying that any state that removes Donald Trump from the ballot, none of us should be on the ballot because that then takes states like Colorado out of the GOP primary, which actually stops them from engaging in this kind of election interference.”

He continued, “So, Pete, I’m a problem solver. If there’s a problem presented to us, I believe in solving the problem. I also believe in being a leader and not letting others lead the way if I’m going to be a follower. I’m sad to see that DeSantis and Haley and Chris Christie haven’t followed that. They’re focused on collecting some microscopic number of delegates instead of standing for the actual integrity of our election. But my job isn’t to manage them. I’m going to lead this country with the same integrity I’m leading this campaign. We got to be guided by principle, not short-term political interest. And in the long run, I actually think that is going to be the winning strategy. And I think next year there’s going to be a lot of unexpected things that play out in 2024.”

“If you follow where this road ends, my concern is they’re not going to let certain candidates like Donald Trump get to the finish line,” Ramaswamy added. “And I think it’s really important that we play ahead of the curve to understand and not fall into the traps that the other side is laying for us. So, I’m going to do my part to stand for the integrity of this GOP primary. But at the same time, we need an America First candidate to lead us to the next level. I believe I’m that candidate. It’s going to take somebody from the next generation to do this with fresh legs. And I’m ready to lead the way.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor