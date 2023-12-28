Sellers: Nikki Haley Was ‘Historically Inaccurate,’ ‘Intellectually Dishonest’ on Civil War

CNN commentator Bakari Sellers said Thursday on CNN’s “News Central” that GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley was “historically inaccurate” and “intellectually dishonest” for not citing slavery as a cause of the American Civil War on Wednesday night at town hall.

Sellers said, “This is when Nikki Haley gets in trouble and everyone knows she’s talented when it comes to the skill set of politics. However she gets into this thing she doesn’t stand for much and turns herself into a pretzel on simple issues. She’s from South Carolina she knows when we ceded form the union the first line of that order of cession actually deal with non state holding states having hostility towards slavery. This also frustrates me because we also take history out of schools and now we have probably the second or third leading candidate for the Republican primary and this shows you the importance of history because she just fumbled it.”

He added, “Not only did she fumble it, but she was historically inaccurate, she was intellectually dishonest. So for Nikki Haley to do that on one breath and champion taking down the Confederate flag and all of these other things in South Carolina, it doesn’t really match. She needs to get her story together and her response this morning was just utterly disappointing. This wasn’t a war of economic freedom. The economic freedom of what, the goods produced by slavery? This wasn’t a state’s rights. A state’s right to do what, enslave people? Its silly I know she wishes she was taking about something else but this is why she’s not ready for the big limelight against Donald Trump.”

