DeSantis Floats Having Biden Struck Off the Ballot in Florida, But Predicts Maine Decision Reversed by SCOTUS

Friday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Your World,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, reacted to Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ decision to remove former President Donald Trump from the state’s primary ballot.

DeSantis suggested Florida could remove President Joe Biden from his state’s ballot for his alleged mishandling of border security.

However, the Florida GOP governor said the act by Bellows was not an appropriate interpretation of the 14th Amendment and would ultimately be reversed by the Supreme Court.

“Well, obviously, to have one executive branch official unilaterally striking someone off the ballot is not an appropriate interpretation of the 14th Amendment,” he said. “We could have — in Florida, what, are we going to have Biden struck off the ballot because he’s allowed an invasion of 8 million people, including enemy nations have sent people in? This could just be — end up being a tit-for-tat. So I think it’ll get reversed by the U.S. Supreme Court. I think it’s more of a stunt that you have a very liberal person in that position who’s just trying to play for cheap clicks.”

“But, ultimately, I don’t think it’s grounded in a proper interpretation of the Constitution,” DeSantis added.

