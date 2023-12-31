Sununu: Trump Is in ‘Trouble’ in NH, Voters Are Coming Over to Nikki Haley

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that voters in his state who wanted to see former President Donald Trump defeated were “all coming over to GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley.”

Sununu said, “Look, Chris Christie is a friend, but his race is at a complete dead end. He knows his voters who want to see Trump defeated are all coming over to Nikki Haley. The only person who wants Chris Christie to stay in the race is Donald Trump. Think about the irony of that. The fact that Chris is out there trying to attack her and make waves — that’s not surprising.”

He continued, “But at the end of the day, this is a two-person race, and people are not moving on from that issue. They’re engaging with Nikki on where America goes. Chris is only talking about Trump. That’s it. He’s kind of a one-man show. And I know he says he wants to stay in the race to speak the truth about Trump, but that translating to votes in a primary is a very different thing, and he’s hit a ceiling. At this point, he won’t get any delegates in the state of New Hampshire.”

Sununu added, “If Chris is true to his message about defeating Trump, he’ll understand that the voters are coming. I think he’s going to make the right decision eventually, and I’m sure that this is a two-person race, where if Trump can’t get 50% of the vote, which he cannot in New Hampshire, he’s in trouble, and finally we can start moving forward as a party bringing everyone together.”

