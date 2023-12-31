Texas AG Paxton: The Biden Administration Is ‘Aiding and Abetting the Cartels’

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accused the Biden administration’s Department of Justice of “aiding and abetting” the criminal cartels operating near the U.S.-Mexico border.

“We’re getting reports that there’s some 15,000 people in a caravan moving up and north,” fill-in host Jason Chaffetz said. “And, look, these are like daily numbers now coming out of Mexico, not all Mexicans, people from all across the world. We have no idea who these people are and what they’re trying to do. So, Texas, I feel for you, because you’re trying to do something, and yet the Department of Justice wants to sue you over it, rather than ask for your help.”

“Well, not only that, but they’re cutting down our fences,” Paxton replied. “They’re cutting down our wire. We sued them over that. I mean, they won’t even let us, like, put up fences. They damage our property, coming onto our property. And then, of course, this threat of a lawsuit, because we merely want to protect our own citizens from the crime and the cost of illegal immigration, when it’s really their job to do it.”

“And, instead, we have got the Biden administration, as I said, aiding and abetting the cartels, encouraging the cartels to make billions of dollars and to bring as many people here as possible — as fast as possible and as soon as possible,” he continued. “That’s what the Biden administration is doing. They’re not just not doing their job. They’re actually encouraging the opposite.”

