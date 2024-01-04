Biden 2024 Co-Chair: People Don’t Feel Economic Accomplishments Due to High Prices, But It’ll ‘Slowly’ Get Better

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Biden 2024 Campaign Co-Chair Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) stated that “your average American isn’t feeling” highs in the stock market, price caps on insulin, and reductions in inflation and is “still paying too much at the grocery store. They’re still paying too much for rent or for housing.” But “over the coming year, our economic circumstances will slowly, gradually, broadly get better for working people, for families of all kinds, across our country.”

Coons said, “The good news is that there’s been an all-time high in our Dow Jones in the stock market. There’s a steady reduction in inflation. Prices are coming down, both for insulin — the major manufacturers of insulin this month begin a $35-a-month price cap. But your average American isn’t feeling it. They’re still paying too much at the grocery store. They’re still paying too much for rent or for housing. And so, we have our work cut out for us in connecting with average American families, who although they hear the news about how much has been accomplished or they hear us talk about an all-time high stock market, they’re just not feeling it. … [W]e need to sharpen that message and deliver it in a more effective way, but I am convinced that, over the coming year, our economic circumstances will slowly, gradually, broadly get better for working people, for families of all kinds, across our country.”

