Trenton Mayor: We Should Get Warning for Small Migrant Groups Border States Don’t for Much Larger Groups

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Trenton, NJ Mayor Reed Gusciora criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) for not warning when they’re going to send migrants to the city and acknowledged that Texas hasn’t gotten any notice when much larger groups of migrants have cross into the state, but argued that all Abbott has to do is call and “Two wrongs don’t make a right.”

Gusciora stated, “[S]ince Saturday, we’ve had 659 migrants let off [of] buses in the middle of the night between the hours of 4 am and 7 am. Most have gotten on trains bound for New York, some have said that they have family in the Trenton area and elected to stay in the capital city. We just don’t have the resources to take care of their sheltering needs, their food needs, their medical needs. So, I agree with our governor that Congress really needs to get back to work, they can do it on a bipartisan basis. This is truly a national crisis that needs to be addressed by Congress.”

He added, “We’re just frustrated that we have lack of notice. If we’re truly trying to do the right thing, the least they can do is give us some notice so that we could check on the immigrants ourselves.”

Host Neil Cavuto then cut in to say, “Mayor, I certainly understand it, but Texas gets no notice, Arizona gets no notice. And they’ve been dealing with this at a factor of a hundred times, a thousand times, ten thousand times what you’re dealing with.”

Gusciora responded, “All Greg has to do is pick up the phone and give us a call. Two wrongs don’t make a right.”

