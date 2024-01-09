Bernstein: Case Trump Attempted a Coup Is ‘So Strong’

CNN contributor Carl Bernstein said Tuesday on “Anderson Cooper 360” that the federal case against former President Donald Trump’s “attempted a coup” was “so strong.”

At court, Trump said, “I think they feel this is the way they’re going to try and win. And if that’s the way it goes, it will be bedlam in the country.”

Anchor Abby Phillip said, “That last part, Carl, do you rate that is more of a signal for even more political violence? It seemed almost like a veiled threat.”

Bernstein said, “It is a threat. He’s done it before. He did it before January 6. This is Donald Trump. This is why he, indeed, is set to be on trial. For this kind of conduct. That’s what this case is about.”

He continued, “Look at what one of these charges. Is it about obstructing and official proceeding of the United States government? What was that persuading? The election of the president of the United States on January 6, has called for by the law, one time that the presidential electors meet and elect the president, Donald Trump organized a conspiracy to prevent that from happening. That’s what this is about.”

Bernstein added, “And why that case is so strong is because there are 13, at least, aides to the president of the United States who are prepared to testify against him in Jack Smith’s case. Trump understands all this. Trump also knows that the narrative of what he has done is one of sedition. He attempted a coup to keep the president of the United States, Joseph Biden, who was duly elected, from taking office. A coup such as we have never experienced an act of sedition. There is a narrative to this case, that Donald Trump and those around him, do not want to see explored. Because if it is explored, if it is made public, if it is done tick tock, one hour after the other, if we see how he obstructed that election on January 6, how he prepared in the months before to obstruct that election, we will get a picture of criminality of a president of the United States such as we have never seen in our history. Trump knows that.”

