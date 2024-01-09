FNC’s Dr. Siegel: Biden Admin. Is Being Dishonest, Austin’s Surgery Was ‘Major’ and Non-Elective

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Fox News Medical Contributor and Clinical Professor at NYU Grossman School of Medicine Dr. Marc Siegel stated that the Biden administration is still not being straightforward about Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s treatment because he underwent “major” surgery that can’t really be accurately described as an elective procedure.

Siegel said, “I think there’s more obfuscation going on here, even now. I’ll explain: First of all, Secretary Austin should have come forward because 2.5 times more black men get prostate cancer than white men and 2.5 times die more. And we’re trying forever in the doctor’s office to increase our screening. So, he could have been — and still can be a spokesperson for that fact. Secondly, they call this an elective procedure, but this is major surgery from the way I’m reading it. Minimally invasive, to me, that implies they used the robot, the Da Vinci robot, which is a huge step forward. So, it can be done through two very small incisions — if I’m right that they used the Da Vinci and you don’t lose a lot of blood and it’s a major, major step forward and he’s probably cured. We pray to God that he’s cured. But that is not what I would call an elective procedure, even if technically it is, because you don’t have to have it emergently. People think of nose jobs as elective procedures or something cosmetic. This is elective, technically, but I think it’s the wrong term to use, and minimally invasive implies it’s minor when it actually…shows biotechnological advances that we can now do that.”

