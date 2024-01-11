Adams on Taxes: We’re ‘Hemorrhaging’ ‘Working-Class People’ and Worried About Losing Tax Base

On Wednesday’s broadcast of WCNY’s “Capitol Pressroom,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) responded to a question on state tax policy by stating that “We’re seeing a hemorrhaging of, not only working-class people, but we’re concerned about losing that high tax base, because that tax base pays for our police officers, our teachers, our firefighters, keeps our streets clean.”

Host David Lombardo asked, [relevant exchange begins around 10:10] “Gov. Hochul (D) has repeatedly drawn a line in the sand on increasing taxes, and that’s something that came up again in her State of the State booklet. Is that the right decision, considering it will limit the state’s ability to send dollars to New York City at a time when serious cuts are on the table and you need aid from Albany?”

Adams responded, “Well, when you look at it, we are one of the highest-taxed states in the country outside of California, and you have to find the right balance. The last numbers that I checked, in New York City in general, 2% of New Yorkers pay 51% of our taxes. We’re seeing a hemorrhaging of, not only working-class people, but we’re concerned about losing that high tax base, because that tax base pays for our police officers, our teachers, our firefighters, keeps our streets clean. And so, she must find the right balance with the leaders in Albany of how do we come to an economic understanding without hurting our long‑term plan and our long‑term tax base? So, I respect her decision to make the right decision for New Yorkers.”

He added, “I’m sure that there are going to be those in Albany who [are] going to speak on raising income taxes, particularly for high-income earners. And I think this is the part of Albany where you sit down and come to a fair negotiation strategy to come up with a plan that everyone can live with.”

