Afghanistan Gold Star Parent: We’ve Been Fed ‘Absolutely Wrong’ Info. ‘Up and Down the Chain’ About Son’s Death

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Darin Hoover Sr. — whose son, Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover Jr., was killed during the Kabul airport attack during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 stated that he and his family haven’t received accurate information and have been given “absolutely wrong” reports on his son’s death in the attack from the Department of Defense, the Marine Corps, and “all the way up and down the chain” that are contradicted by accounts they have heard in conversations from people who were there.

Host Martha MacCallum said, “Darin, tell us what the communication was like and what you were told about how your son was killed that day.”

Hoover responded, “Well, … the communication was abysmal at best. … [W]e have been given incorrect reports, wrong reports from the Department of Defense, from the Marine Corps, all the way up and down the chain. And we know this because we’ve talked to the guys who were there. And all of the facts and everything else that we’ve been given are absolutely wrong according to the guys that were on the ground.”

Hoover added that he is supporting former President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

