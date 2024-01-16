Biden Campaign Refuses to Say Border Is Better Under Biden, Says Biden Sent Bill to Congress It Didn’t Pass

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Biden Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks responded to a question on whether the situation on the border is better under President Joe Biden than it was under 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump by stating that “President Biden took office, sent a comprehensive immigration reform package to Congress. They have refused to pass it or do anything on it.”

Fulks stated, [relevant remarks begin around 2:30] “Well, first of all, Bret, what I would say about immigration is that we have to look back. Donald Trump had four years to do something on the border, and he did nothing. And then, right now, what we have — in fact, Donald Trump put immigrants in cages. He separated families. … Joe Biden has gotten to work still putting those families back together. But when it comes to immigration –.”

Host Bret Baier then cut in to ask, “Hold on, wait a second, you’re not saying that the situation on immigration and the border is better under the Biden administration than it [was] under the Trump administration? Is that what you’re saying?”

Fulks responded, “Bret, what I’m saying to is you that President Biden took office, sent a comprehensive immigration reform package to Congress. They have refused to pass it or do anything on it. They are grandstanding and playing political games.”

Baier then cut in to say, “He switched Remain in Mexico. … [C]atch and release, he flipped. He changed the border situation.”

Fulks countered, “Donald Trump rounded up immigrants, separated families, and put them in cages. That’s not how we treat human beings.”

Baier then cut in to ask, “There are more kids in custody under the Biden administration than there were under the Trump administration. Do you know that? And so, listen, you have to concede that immigration is a vulnerability for the Biden campaign. Can’t you concede that?”

Fulks answered, “Look, what we concede is that President Biden is working on this issue and that Republicans in the House are playing political games and doing Donald Trump’s bidding so that no real results get done. And it’s, in fact, why they’re the least effective House since the Great Depression, because they’re playing political games instead of trying to get real results done and working with this President for the American people.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett