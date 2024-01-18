Van Hollen: Inflation’s Down Thanks to Biden’s Plan, It Was Caused by Companies Gouging

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) stated that President Joe Biden will talk “about how his economic plan is making a positive difference for working Americans. Unemployment is down, inflation’s coming down, prices did go up because you had a lot of corporations taking advantage of things like the COVID-19 pandemic to raise prices, but now they’re stabilizing” in the State of the Union.

Van Hollen said, “I think he needs to be prepared, and what he’s going to do is talk to the American people and to the Congress about how his economic plan is making a positive difference for working Americans. Unemployment is down, inflation’s coming down, prices did go up because you had a lot of corporations taking advantage of things like the COVID-19 pandemic to raise prices, but now they’re stabilizing. So, I think President Biden has a very good news story to tell and he’s going to tell it. And he’s going to talk about next steps, child tax credit, which we’re trying to get passed here to cut childhood poverty in half, which we were successful at doing for a short period of time a number of years ago, but it lapsed, which was really an awful result. We’re trying to bring that back. So, I think the President will talk about lots of important things that he’s doing on the economy and also provide these contrasts that I mentioned.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett