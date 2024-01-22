Chris Matthews: People Who Believe ‘Constantly Lying’ Trump ‘Are Crazy’

MSNBC political commentator Chris Matthews said Monday on “Morning Joe” that people who believed former President Donald Trump were “crazy.”

Matthews said, “Well, you’ve got 200 people who have already plead guilty to felony charges for January 6th at the U.S. Capitol. That’s real business. These people can face up to 18 to 20 years in prison. I think the law is coming after Donald Trump and it’s going to get him. I think it’s the same system that’s worked for those 700 people altogether, for either felony or misdemeanor charges that plead guilty to because January 6th.”

He continued, “The mastermind behind it all is the guy who lied about the saying he won the election of 2020 Donald Trump. He lied after the election. He lied on the day of January 6th all through it. Now today he has lied about the E. Jean Carroll case. I know E. Jean Carroll she used to be on my show all the time. I believe her completely, just like the jury did. I think they’re going to give a lot of money to her, maybe $10 million in addition to everything, because they really believe she’s been hurt by this.”

Matthews added, “I think Trump is lying all the time. The people that believe a liar all the time are crazy. I do not understand why 70 million people out there accept a constantly lying person. He did not win the election. If you just asked them point-blank tell us the states he won that we didn’t know about. Did he really win in Georgia where he asked the secretary of state for 12,000 votes? Where did he win? They don’t know. They just follow his lead, his lying.”

