MN Gov. Walz: GOP Is Too Negative About Economy that People Want to See Be Better and Had High Prices Earlier

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) stated that people want more financial security and Republicans are “rooting for failure, they will never say something’s working.” But President Joe Biden has a more positive vision for the future and prices are starting to moderate after being higher earlier in the Biden administration.

Walz said, “People care, and they’re seeing prices, I was up in Duluth yesterday, saw gas for $2.49, you’re starting to see those things moderate. Wages are up. We’ve got low unemployment. But, look, with the Trump people out there and the Republicans rooting for failure, they will never say something’s working. They will — we talk about job growth, oh, it’s bad, or something like that. I think this general sense of they don’t want the chaos and they want a positive vision for the future. And I think that’s now, as we pivot, and we start to see this general election shape up to be the binary choice we’ve all been talking about is, it’s going to [be] do you want chaos, negativity, doom and gloom, American apocalypse? Or do you truly want to say what Joe Biden said, this is the United States of America, there’s nothing we can’t do. And I think this idea of building the economy out, creating jobs, coming and announcing a bridge project, the largest one we’ve seen in the north land in history, those are exciting things. And I think those are — what people are talking about is, they want to feel more secure, both in their finances, they want to feel more secure in terms of how their politics is working. So, I think that bodes well for the President.”

