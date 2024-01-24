RNC Chair McDaniel: Nikki Haley Should Drop Out — ‘We Need to Unite Around’ Trump

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s New Hampshire Primary coverage that former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) should drop out and support former President Donald Trump as the GOP presidential nominee.

McDaniel said, “Looking at the math and the path going forward and I don’t see it for Nicki Haley. I think she ran a great campaign. The message from the voters is clear. We need to unite around our eventual nominee which is going to be Donald Trump. We need to be sure we beat Joe Biden. It’s 10 months away until the November election. We can’t wait any longer to put our foot on the gas to beat the worst president who kept our borders opened and allowed fentanyl to pour through and allowed rampant inflation.”

When asked if she is telling Nikki Haley to get out, McDaniel said, “You have to reflect is say if I am not on the ballot in Nevada and won’t win my home state, what is the most important thing going forward? Every Republican has to agree that Joe Biden is a threat on our country. If we do not unite and don’t come together to beat him we won’t be successful in 10 months. The Senate and House and White House are at stake. I hope she reflects. I think Donald Trump will be the nominee.”

