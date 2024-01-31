Blackburn Praises Taylor Swift When Confronted with Singer’s Criticism

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said Wednesday on Newsmax TV’s “Wake Up America” that Taylor Swift is “popular” and “very talented” when asked about the singer’s criticisms.

Co-host Rob Finnerty asked, “Senator, I want to ask you about Taylor Swift. So she spends a whole lot of time in your home state of Tennessee, even though she was born in Mississippi. Newsweek had a poll yesterday that found that 18% of voters would actually vote for whoeverTaylor Swift told them to vote for. In 2020, in a documentary, she said that you were ‘Donald Trump in a wig.’ How do you respond to that, and what’s your take on the impact she could have in November?”

Blackburn said, “Taylor Swift is really a popular, very talented young woman. She has built quite an empire. I am so, so thrilled that she has chosen to base that in Nashville,” Blackburn replied, apparently unwilling to cross one of her home state’s economic engines.

She continued, “She is considered to be an influencer. I think when it comes to elections, people look at the issues that are important to them and they make their decisions. Right now, we know that the border, the open border, the Biden border policy, that is something at the top of the list for so many people. Certainly in Tennessee, the border is issue number one.”

Co-host Sharla McBride said, “So I got to ask, did it bother you or do her comments bother you at all when she said Trump in a wig?”

Blackburn said, “I just shake it off.”

