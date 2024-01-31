Dem Rep. Goldman: GOP Is Bad for Rejecting Border Bill ‘Many’ Dems Oppose and I Oppose a Lot of

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) stated that the reported potential border security bill contains “many, many things that Democrats would oppose. I would oppose a number of the things that I’m hearing in the ordinary course.” And that the reported bill is one that “many of us would not otherwise agree to.” But Republicans are bad for and want to cause a problem by rejecting it.

Goldman said, “[T]his border security bill, as far as what we know from it, which is — we haven’t seen the text, of course, has many, many things that Democrats would oppose. I would oppose a number of the things that I’m hearing in the ordinary course. But the Republicans have previously set it up so that unlocking aid for our democratic allies around the country — around the world, rather, Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan is conditioned on a very, very conservative security bill. President Biden has indicated his willingness to sign something that many of us would not otherwise agree to. And still, Donald Trump does not want to pass this bill. And there’s only one reason, Joe, which is he does not want to solve the problem.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett