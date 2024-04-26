U.S. District Court judge William S. Stickman decided this week against Pennsylvania’s prohibition on 18-20- year-olds securing a concealed carry permit in order to be armed on their persons for self-defense.

The lawsuit–Lara v. Evanchick–was brought by the Second Amendment Foundation, Firearms Policy Coalition, and three private citizens, including Madison M. Lara, after whom the case is named.

Section 6109(b) of Pennsylvania’s concealed carry law states that persons 21 and older may apply for a carry license. Plaintiffs’ attorneys noted that Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick’s “active enforcement” of Section 6109(b) for permit issuance means law-abiding 18 to 20-year-olds are unable to carry for self-defense.

The attorneys specifically argued that Evanchick’s enforcement violates the Second Amendment rights of Lara and others who are law-abiding and at least 18 years of age but not yet 21 years of age.

Judge Stickman, a Trump appointee, weighed Section 6109(b) in light of the Supreme Court of the United States’ Heller (2008) and McDonald (2010) decisions and decided against the concealed carry permit issuance guidelines. Moreover, because the ability to transport firearms without fear of criminal charges was in view as well, he prohibited Evanchick from arresting 18-20-year-olds who openly carry handguns for self-defense during a state of emergency.

SAF executive director Adam Kraut commented on the case, saying, “Judge Stickman’s injunction has conferred the same Second Amendment rights upon 18-20-year-olds that those over 21 have had. Now 18-20-year-olds in Pennsylvania may apply for License to Carry Firearms and the state’s draconian transportation laws have been enjoined from enforcement. This is a victory for Second Amendment rights in PA.”

