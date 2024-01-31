GOP Sen. Cassidy to Trump: ‘Don’t Be Ignorant,’ Read the Border Bill

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said Wednesday on CNN’s “Inside Politics” that former President Donald Trump should stop being “ignorant” and read the Senate’s bipartisan border security bill.

Saturday, during a campaign speech, Trump said, “As the leader of our party, there is zero chance I will support this horrible open borders betrayal of America. I’ll fight it all the way. A lot of the senators are trying to say, respectfully, they’re blaming it on me. I say, that’s okay. Please blame it on me. Please.”

Congressional reporter Manu Raju said, “Top Senate negotiators told me earlier today that the criticisms that this bill would not clamp down on border crossings is simply wrong.”

Raju asked, “The former president calls this a betrayal. Is that it? What do you think of that characterization.”

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) said, “It’s certainly not a betrayal. Actually, we’ve got to be able to deal with issues in law. That’s how we actually deal with things in America.”

Cassidy asked, “Does he have access to the bill?”

Raju said, “It doesn’t seem that way.”

Cassidy said, “It hasn’t been released. How does he know it’s a betrayal if he hasn’t read it? I mean, don’t be ignorant. Read the bill.”

