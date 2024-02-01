Adams: We Need Deportation of Criminal Migrants, ‘They’re Doing Violent Acts’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of New York PIX11’s “PIX11 News at 5,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) reacted to the attack on two police officers in New York by stating that there are some migrants “who are breaking our laws, we need to reexamine the laws that don’t allow us to deport them, because they’re doing violent acts. We cannot create an atmosphere where you’re going to bring violence into our city.”

Co-host Kori Chambers asked, “[W]hat should New Yorkers make of the fact that most of the people involved in this attack are migrants?”

Adams answered, “Well, listen, I’ve been saying this over and over again, the national government must do its job. This is not a responsibility that should be placed in the lap of all of these big cities. We’re seeing what’s taking place in Chicago and Denver and Boston. All across our country, big cities are having to do the national government’s job. And those migrants who are here because they want to be part of the American Dream, that’s — we say yes to that. But those who are breaking our laws, we need to reexamine the laws that don’t allow us to deport them, because they’re doing violent acts. We cannot create an atmosphere where you’re going to bring violence into our city. But the overwhelming number of migrants and asylum seekers are waiting to have work authorization or their determination, and we need to be clear on that.”

