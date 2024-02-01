Dem Rep. Auchincloss: We Need to Hit IRGC, Quds Leaders Like We Did with ISIS and Similar to Soleimani Strike

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Way Too Early,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) stated that the response to the fatal attack on U.S. soldiers over the weekend needs to go directly on Iran and that we must target the leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Quds Force — which Qasem Soleimani was part of the leadership of before he was killed in a U.S. strike in 2020 — and the response should be like the ISIS response “where we effectively made ISIS an organization where nobody wanted to get promoted, because they got killed.”

Auchincloss said, “The scope of the response to Iran needs to be hitting the octopus in the head, not just the tentacles. Iran funds all these proxy militias in Yemen and Syria and Iraq, and, of course in Gaza, and those proxy militias need to be contained, they need to be dealt with. But ultimately, Tehran needs to feel the pain. And that means IRGC and Quds Force commanders need to be targeted directly. It needs to be like the United States responded to ISIS, where we effectively made ISIS an organization where nobody wanted to get promoted, because they got killed. And that needs to be the kind of environment that IRGC senior commanders operate within.”

