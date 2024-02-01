Van Jones: ‘Big Problem’ for Biden Is Young Voters Calling Him ‘Genocide Joe’

CNN political commentator Van Jones said Thursday on CNN’s “OutFront” that President Joe Biden has a big problem with the Arab-American community because of his administration’s support for Israel in their war against Hamas.

Burnett said, “Van, want to start with something we just heard though in Jeff’s reporting. Adam, a former field organizer for Biden telling Jeff that he will not vote for Biden again even knowing that it may help Trump. He says Biden is just some, not somebody I can trust. How big of a problem is this for Biden right now?”

Jones said, “It’s a big problem for him right now. There are four syllables that are aimed at him. Genocide Joe. That is becoming something you’re hearing from the younger voters in the Arab American community.”

He added, “I think he can turn it around but you’ve got to be honest right now. You’ve got disappointment in the base with how he’s handling the war in Gaza. Now the reality is Joe Biden is deep ties and friendships in the Muslim Arab community. He can get back there but he’s got his work cut out for him right now.”

