CO Secretary of State Griswold: Trump Is ‘One of the Largest Dangers to This Country’

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said Friday on CNN’s “OutFront” that former President Donald Trump is “one of the largest dangers to this country.”

Burnett said, “Tonight a flurry of preparation under way in the Supreme Court’s oral arguments over whether Trump should be kicked off the Colorado ballot. Colorado’s secretary of state now officially taking a stand and urging the justices to disqualify Trump using the 14th Amendment as justification. Her legal team has just been granted 10 minutes on Thursday to make that argument before the highest court.”

Griswold said, “Our message is pretty simple. it’s the idea, the clear statement that states can stop oath breaking insurrectionists from appearing on our ballots. I imagine that the Supreme Court may focus its questions on the role of state law and how the Constitution interacts with state law.”

She continued, “I’ve always believed that Trump incited the insurrection, but it was pretty clear that regardless of my personal thoughts, a court was going to decide did his actions reach the level of disqualification under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment? And a court has, the Colorado Supreme Court looked at all the district court findings, special a specialized amount of time and determined he did engage in insurrection and that on top of that the Constitution applies to the president. there is no get-out-of-jail-free card for insurrection for Donald Trump. And honestly, I think they got it right.”

Griswold added, “Donald Trump incited the insurrection. That was just part of his strategy to steal the 2020 election from the American people. I think he should be held accountable. And whether it’s in the other cases you have talked about tonight or this case, he is a clear threat to this country. I believe he’s one of the largest dangers to this country.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN