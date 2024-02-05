Schumer: Speaker Johnson, GOP Opposing Border Bill Because They’re ‘Scared to Death’ of Trump

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Republicans are opposing the bipartisan border deal because they are “scared to death” of former President Donald Trump.

Schumer said, “It’s a turning point. History is going to look over our shoulders and say did we rise to the occasion. To his credit Mitch McConnell did, but too many Republicans including Speaker Johnson are just scared to death of Donald Trump. Donald Trump has said he wants chaos. Donald Trump has said, well, wait till I become president. That will take at least a year. Ukraine could be gone. The border will get much worse. War in the Middle East will get worse, maybe bringing us into it. He’s doing it all for political reasons.”

He added, “I say to Speaker Johnson, don’t let the 30 hard right people in the House who are extreme, they wanted us to default, they wanted the government not to pay its debts, they wanted the government to shut down. They’re extremists, and they’re running your show. Do the right thing. You know what the right thing to do is. You know we need to fix our border. You know that it has to be bipartisan. The bill that you passed didn’t get a single Democratic vote in the House or the Senate. How are you going to get anything done? Or do you just want to make a speech. You say the border is in chaos. Do something about it. Don’t just politically posture.”

