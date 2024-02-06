Dem Rep. Nickel: We Should Oust Johnson to Pass Border Bill, Dems Will Support It

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Wiley Nickel (D-NC) stated that it will take “temporarily” removing Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) to pass the Senate border bill and that all of the House Democrats would support doing so in the name of putting the country over party.

Host Blake Burman asked, “House Speaker Mike Johnson says that this isn’t going to make it, that this is dead on arrival. And if that’s the case, then the question becomes, what about a standalone bill for Israel that he is putting forward at $17.5 billion? If it gets to the point where there is just a standalone bill for Israel, would you support that?”

Nickel answered, “Yeah, I think I’m glad to look at everything individually. I support a standalone bill for Israel. But I think the question is, is what is Mike Johnson going to do? And he said that he’s someone who’s totally beholden to Donald Trump, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). If he doesn’t do what they want him to do, they’re going to sack him.”

He continued, “But I want to put something out here for my Republican colleagues. Right now, any one member of Congress can go to the floor and ask for a new Speaker of the House. And, at this point, it takes just four Republicans in the House to put country over party to temporarily put a Democrat or a moderate Republican in the Speaker’s chair to move this bill through the House. That’s what I think it’s going to take to get this done. And there are a number of folks [in] the Republican conference willing to vote on this bill if they could get a chance. That’s the issue.”

