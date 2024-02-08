NBC’s De Luce: Biden’s Plan to Stop Iran Proxy Attacks Is to Push Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” NBC News National Security and Global Affairs Reporter Dan De Luce reacted to a U.S. strike that killed a leader of an Iranian proxy group connected to the fatal attacks on U.S. soldiers “is really putting its chips on the idea of diplomacy, that they can help forge a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and that will reduce tensions,” and stop the cycle of strikes.

De Luce said, “I think the problem is here, the challenge is going to be, does this actually deter and halt these attacks from these Iranian-backed groups? So, even if they do succeed in killing this commander or other leaders of these militia groups, does that mean that these attacks on U.S. forces stop? And it’s just too early to say, but it’s a very difficult challenge, because there are years of this kind of thing going on. Iran uses these proxies to sort of exert influence and create huge headaches for its adversaries. So, it’s too early to say how effective this will be over time. And again, I think the administration is really putting its chips on the idea of diplomacy, that they can help forge a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and that will reduce tensions, and that will sort of take away this — stop this cycle, this escalatory cycle we’re in right now.”

