Dem Rep. Goldman: It’s ‘Understandable’ if Biden Momentarily Forgot when His Son Died

During an interview with ABC News on Thursday, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) reacted to Special Counsel Robert Hur’s statement in his report that President Joe Biden “did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died” by saying that “Obviously, the President knows when his son died. … If he had a momentary blip where he couldn’t remember it as his mind is racing from the war in the Middle East to the questions that he’s been asking, I think that’s understandable for any of us.”

Goldman said, “[T]he rest of it was very slanted, partisan editorializing by a Republican-appointed prosecutor. The material that he was talking about his memory was completely irrelevant to what his charging decision was. He was editorializing about why the President wrote his memoirs. Throughout the entire thing, he elides over what are clear exculpatory facts. And the reality is that there is no evidence that the President knew that he had classified materials in his possession when he was not authorized to have them…[s]o, this is 379 pages that really needed about 10 pages to be concluded. The extraneous material that he’s talking about his memory — and I think the President did a very good job of refuting it — is not only uncalled for, but unnecessary and personal. Obviously, the President knows when his son died. That was an incredibly traumatic moment for him. If he had a momentary blip where he couldn’t remember it as his mind is racing from the war in the Middle East to the questions that he’s been asking, I think that’s understandable for any of us.”

