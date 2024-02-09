Hochul: Republicans Own Border That’s Been a Crisis for Most of Biden’s 3 Years ‘Because of This Week’

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) stated that President Joe Biden will be able to blame Republicans for a border crisis that has existed for most of Biden’s presidency because “this week” they rejected a deal that Biden worked on reaching recently.

Co-host Phil Mattingly asked, “The idea that he can flip an issue that has been problematic, at least politically, and certainly from a policy perspective, on the border, do you think it’s possible?”

Hochul answered, “Oh, absolutely. President Biden worked so hard to negotiate a deal for the American people that solves so many problems, stop the flow of fentanyl from coming into our streets and killing our kids, to stop the flow of illegal migration, and to help our cities like New York City, which has 172,000 people, it’s a humanitarian crisis. He’s trying to solve it. … He knows this border deal was critically important. He fought for it. Sen. Schumer (D-NY) did everything he could, and actually, a few profiles in courage from the Republican side of the aisle, which was actually refreshing to see, and they caved like a bunch of lemmings jumping off the cliff behind the chief lemming of all, Donald Trump.”

Mattingly then asked, “You don’t think three-plus years into his term, Biden securing this deal now, as there’s been a crisis for a large bulk of that, it’s not too late?”

Hochul responded, “There [are] nine months between now and the election. The Republicans are going to wear this. And it starts on Tuesday right in the State of New York with the special election, and all you have to do is realize that Tom Suozzi’s opponent…said that she would not have supported the Senate deal. That’s all you need to hear.”

Mattingly then asked, “Suozzi’s getting attacked on immigration, he made clear that the deal and its blockage should help him, but he acknowledged that this is problematic for him. Why do you think he can overcome it?”

Hochul answered, “Because of this week. That’s enough. And I said before, you break it, you own it. They broke this deal. Now they own the consequences.”

