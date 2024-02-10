NYPD Chief of Patrol: We’re Seeing ‘Uptick’ in Migrant Crime, Trends Getting ‘Bigger’

During a portion of an interview with NBC New York affiliate NBC4 host David Ushery set to air on Sunday’s broadcast of “The Debrief” that was released on Friday, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell stated that there is “an uptick” and “trends in migrant crime that [are] hurting our city a little bit” like robberies purse snatching committed on mopeds, pickpocketing on transit and streets, and “mob-like” behavior in some retail locations. And that “we’re seeing these trends start to get bigger and bigger, and it’s adding to our everyday New Yorkers’ crime, and we’re trying to put a lid on it.”

Chell said, “Well, right now, we see an uptick and we see trends in migrant crime that [are] hurting our city a little bit. When I talk about trends, we’re talking about crimes committed on mopeds, whether it be purse snatchers or robberies, pickpockets on the train, pickpockets on the streets. We’re seeing some mob-like activity when it comes to Macy’s or Sunglass Hut. So, we’re seeing these trends start to get bigger and bigger, and it’s adding to our everyday New Yorkers’ crime, and we’re trying to put a lid on it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett