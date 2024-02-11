Khanna: Trump’s ‘Cruelty and Coarseness’ Is Damaging Our Kids

Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former President Donald Trump’s “cruelty and coarseness” is damaging the children of the United States.

Referencing Republican presidential candidate former Gov. Nikki Haley’s (R-SC) husband, Trump said, “Where’s her husband? Oh, he’s away. He’s away. What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband? Where is he? He’s gone.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Major Michael Haley is not with his wife because he is serving his country in Africa, where they are fighting terrorism.”

Khanna said, “It’s the cruelty and coarseness that Donald Trump is inflicting on American culture that is going to be one of the lasting legacy damages to the kids. It used to be in this country, there was a debate between candidates, and they would praise the other person’s spouse and family. That used to be the norm, and he’s totally undermining that norm. And 20 years from now, we’ll be paying the consequences.”

Tapper said, “What was also weird about this is he was in South Carolina, Trump, insulting a member of the South Carolina Army National Guard, who would prefer to be with his two children and his wife running for president but signed an oath and is serving his country abroad and the South Carolina audience applauds that?”

Commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “It shows how much the party has changed under Donald Trump.”

