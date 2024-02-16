Dem Rep. Slotkin: If Elected, Trump Would ‘Hand the Keys over to Putin’

Representative Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that if former President Donald Trump was reelected, he would “hand the keys over” to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Slotkin said, “I think that it’s hard again to explain these big things, but, you know, best guess is that the Ukrainians could run out of ammunition in the spring. Our best guess is they will run out of capabilities to protect places like Kyiv from ballistic missiles probably by the summer. You should expect massive refugee flows, the grain deal that we have on the table to continue to get grain out of Ukraine could fall apart, and then you could see food prices spike across the world.”

She added, “You’re just going to see more territory taken by Putin, and that territory can project into NATO countries. I don’t know why anyone would say he’s done after he’s gone into Ukraine. I do think he’s hedging and wanting to see if Donald Trump wins the election. My sense is Donald Trump would hand the keys over to Putin. Why fight when you can just get the keys from a new American president?”

Slotkin concluded, “So I think this year the goal is to allow the Ukrainians to keep those lines to push back, to defend themselves until we get through this election. I’ll be honest, and then if Trump wins I think Putin will be thrilled, and he’s going to be looking to negotiate over Ukraine as soon as possible with Donald Trump.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN