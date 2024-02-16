Sharpton on Trump’s Fraud Judgment: ‘He Is a Broken Person Psychologically’

MSNBC host Al Sharpton said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the New York City civil fraud trial judgment against former President Donald Trump of $354 million in damages and being barred from serving as a corporate officer or a director of a company in the state for three years means he is a “broken person psychologically.”

Sharpton said, “Let’s not forget, he’s still facing four trials he’s got to pay lawyers, and he doesn’t know how long the trials are going to last. He does not know what is going to be the consequence there. He can raise money. Whether he can raise $450 million when I combine these and pay lawyers for four different trials, I mean, you’re talking about a lot of money. I don’t know that at some point his contributors don’t get exhausted in terms of this. Then he’s got to run a campaign.”

He added, “Don’t forget also, he’s a control freak. Do you know how it will impact him that he has to go and ask someone to write a check. This will drive him completely nuts. Donald Trump ran his organization. Any of us that ever met with him pro or con, he ran everything. He signed the checks, everything is named after him. He now has to go and say ‘I want to do this but I have to ask somebody. I want to cut this deal, let me get the monitor on the phone.’ He is a broken person psychologically because now he cannot make any decisions without permission. He’s never had that in his life.”

