Bennet: I Don’t Support Biden Limiting Exports of LNG

Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) s said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that he does not support President Joe Biden’s decision to limit exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), calling it a “short-sighted decision.”

Anchor Shannon Bream said, “What do you think about this question now of President Biden pushing back and limiting exports of liquefied natural gas, because a lot of folks say that’s going to empower Putin because those folks in Europe who are counting on exports from us. They can’t get it now. We’ll have to see elsewhere. You know, arguing that gives him an advantage at a time we should be putting him into a corner.”

Bennet said, “I actually don’t support what President Biden is doing there.”

He added, “I think it’s been very important for American liquified natural gas to replace the natural gas that Russia was sending to Europe. I think it’s important for us to have the benefit of selling the natural gas versus other countries like Qatar in this world. And so, I believe one of the United States’s massive strategic strength is our energy, our clean energy and our fossil fuels. I think that is a short-sighted decision.”

