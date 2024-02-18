CBS Legal Analyst Klieman: Fani Willis Won’t Be Disqualified but Credibility Hurt

CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman said Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation” that Fulton County DA Fani Willis would likely not be disqualified from the Georgia election interference case, but “it has probably hurt her credibility.”

Anchor Robert Costa said, “Down in Fulton County, Georgia, in recent days, Fani Willis took the stand. Do you expect her to be dismiss or disqualified from the Georgia election interference case?”

Klieman said, “Well, it was a salacious couple of days on television watching a camera in the courtroom to hear about the personal, intimate relationship of District Attorney Fani Willis and the prosecutor she hired who was her lover for a period of time.”

She added, “The salaciousness of this and the fact that she decided to testify when she was angry leads us to a point that it has probably hurt her credibility. The case will not be dismissed. I doubt she will be disqualified. But ultimately although she wins the motion I would say that it could be said politically that the case then legally really becomes a loser.”

