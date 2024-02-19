Jolly: ‘Unique Shamefulness’ to GOP Who ‘Faceplant on the Knee of Donald Trump’

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that there was a “unique shamefulness” to Republicans who “faceplant on the knee of Donald Trump.”

While discussing Trump’s NATO comments on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) said, “This is what I know. Donald Trump’s political rallies don’t really translate into Donald Trump’s actual policies.”

Anchor Alicia Menendez said, “Except the problem is, David, they often do.”

Jolly said, “I think there is a unique shamefulness to see Mike Turner, Tim Scott, Lindsey Graham, and others engage in this type of apologism, if you will, for their own political interest. To faceplant on the knee of Donald Trump. They do it very well, from Graham to Scott to Mike Turner to Elise Stefanik — name them. There is a unique shamefulness to it.”

He continued, “I think what we also can’t overlook, though — and this is a little bit of what we see from Mike Turner there — is the orthodoxy of the Republican Party has shifted over the decades. I don’t believe the Republican Party today sees Russia as an adversary. I don’t believe they see Vladimir Putin as uniquely evil. And that is a pivot from GOP orthodoxy. I think what is so fascinating about that, as concerning as it is, sure — there are national security interests for the U.S. and the West to no longer see… Vladimir Putin as an adversary if Republicans take control, or if Donald Trump ends up in the White House.”

Jolly added, “Today’s Republican Party has embraced American weakness. They are okay looking the other way and giving equity to Vladimir Putin and Russia, and that’s not just a pivot of orthodoxy, that’s a new chapter of republicanism, this chapter of American weakness that they are willing to run on. Hopefully, voters do see a distinction there.”

