Trump on VP Pick: Tim Scott ‘Has Been Much Better for Me than He Was for Himself’

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle” that Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) had been “fantastic” when asked about his vice-presidential pick.

Anchor Laura Ingraham said, “What qualities are you looking for in your vice presidential pick?”

Trump said, “Always the first quality has to be somebody that would be a good president. If something were to happen, you have to have a person that would be a good president. A lot of people are talking about that gentleman over there. He’s been great, such a great advocate. I have to say this in a very positive way. Tim Scott he has been better for me than for himself. I watched his campaign, and he doesn’t like talking about himself. He talks about Trump. I said, Tim, you are better for me than for yourself. He’s fantastic and a fantastic person.”

Ingraham said, “Somebody that can step into the role.”

Trump said, “Most importantly, you have to view that.”

Ingraham said, “The audience has been asked, and names came up. One was Vivek Ramaswamy, he has made a big splash. Ron DeSantis, who is making an appearance today in South Carolina, obviously Tim Scott, Byron Donald and a big presence for Tulsi Gabbard, very interesting and Kristi Noem, as well, I should say. Are they all on your shortlist?”

Trump said, “They are.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN