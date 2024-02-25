Newsom: Trump Is ‘Weakness Masquerading as Strength’

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that former President Donald Trump was “weakness masquerading as strength.”

Anchor Kristen Welker said, “We know that there are reports that former President Obama warned President Biden not to underestimate Trump. Do you believe that Democrats are underestimating Trump in this moment?”

Newsom said, “No. I think he is weakness masquerading in strength. I think he is more unhinged. He’s less interesting than he was a few years ago. You heard his comments just this week, more just overt racist comments. It’s just extraordinary how quickly he is unraveling in real time, including just on basic policy issues like repealing Obamacare, which is overwhelmingly supported and the highest ACA enrollment that we’ve seen in years and years. The reality at the end of the day is he’s unhinged and a much weaker candidate there he was a few years ago. Democrats are stronger. We are winning.”

He continued, “We continue to win and outperform, and Donald Trump is a big part of that, and he’s going to be the nominee of the Republican Party.”

Newsom added, “We have American manufacturing coming back home all because of Biden’s wisdom and because of his temperance and his capacity to lead in a bipartisan manner which is an underrepresented point. I have great confidence moving forward and it is absolutely all in for the next four years in Biden.”

He concluded, “Back to my point, weakness masquerading as strength.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN