Khanna: Biden Ceasefire Announcement Is Cave to Left, to Help in MI Primary

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) reacted to President Joe Biden’s announcement that he hopes for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas by next week by stating that “I don’t think it’s a coincidence that it’s on Monday before the Michigan primary, and it shows that the President is listening to his coalition.” And that he gives credit to “all the activists and progressives saying this war needs to end and many progressives speaking out, I think the President has heard that message and he’s telling Jake Sullivan now, let’s get it done, let’s have a ceasefire with the release of all hostages.”

Khanna said, “I appreciate the President saying that. It’s big news. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that it’s on Monday before the Michigan primary, and it shows that the President is listening to his coalition. I give Mayor Hammoud, the Mayor of Dearborn, credit, I give the Majority Leader in Michigan, State Rep. Abe Aiyash (D-MI) credit, and all the activists and progressives saying this war needs to end and many progressives speaking out, I think the President has heard that message and he’s telling Jake Sullivan now, let’s get it done, let’s have a ceasefire with the release of all hostages.”

Later, he added, “I’m encouraged that the President has made that statement today, a permanent ceasefire or a ceasefire and a release of all hostages. It’s one of the arguments I actually made in Michigan of why I would vote for President Biden if I were a voter in Michigan, because at least he’s willing to listen to the Democratic coalition, in contrast to Donald Trump.”

