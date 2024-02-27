Biden Co-Chair Whitmer: I Can’t Say if Dems Waited Too Long to Address Immigration, But ‘Everyone’ Waited Too Long

During an interview with NBC News on Monday, Biden Campaign National Co-Chair Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) responded to a question on whether Democrats have waited too long to address the immigration issue by stating that “I am not going to be able to answer that question other than to say everyone has waited too long.”

NBC News Senior White House Correspondent Gabe Gutierrez asked, “[T]he White House announced that President Biden is heading down to the border on Thursday. Former President Trump will also be at a different part of the border on Thursday. What do you make of that, and has the Biden administration taken the issue of immigration seriously enough?”

Whitmer answered, “The Biden administration actually put a solution on the table, and the Republican Congress walked away from it. The best solution that has been offered in decades was on the table, and the Republicans walked away. I think it is abhorrent that you’ve got a political party in this country that is more interested in scoring political points than actually solving a problem that this nation needs solved.”

Later, Gutierrez asked, “Did Democrats wait too long to seize on the immigration issue?”

Whitmer responded, “I am not going to be able to answer that question other than to say everyone has waited too long. This is a problem that has vexed our country for a long, long time. I am proud that President Biden was the one that put a real solution on the table, and we need to pressure Congress, both parties, to get to that table and get it done.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett