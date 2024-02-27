MSNBC’s McQuade: Trump Uses Similar ‘Messages’ as Mussolini and Hitler

MSNBC legal analyst and former Obama U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade said Tuesday on “The Last Word” that former president Donald Trump uses the same messages as Adolf Hitler of Nazi Germany and Benito Mussolini of fascist Italy.

McQuade said, “If you look at history, what Mussolini and Hitler did, their tactics really haven’t changed. Maybe the delivery mechanism has changed a little bit with social media, cable television but the messages are very similar to the ones that we saw Hitler and Mussolini use very simple messages. Repeatable little slogans like ‘Stop the Steal.’ What Hitler wrote about in Mein Kampf make the lie big. Everybody tells a little lies, but they don’t have the audacity to tell a lie big about something so significant. The fact that the Trump has told the lie about a stolen election is so big ironically it becomes more believable the bigger it is. Those tactics have been documented throughout history.”

She added, “We’ve assorted ourselves into news bubbles where we listen to one side of information or another and social media. You heard that woman say all my friends voted for Donald Trump. I’m sure she is in a Facebook group with a group of people and perhaps she watches Fox News. So all she ever hears is the repeat of these ideas of redirection, that the investigations against Donald Trump are voter interference. And so she lives in that echo-sphere.”

