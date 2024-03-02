Tulsi Gabbard ‘Open’ to VP Slot

Friday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) said she was “open” to serving as a vice-presidential nominee.

“Tulsi, you’re being considered for a VP slot,” host Jesse Watters asked. “Is that something you’re open to?”

“I would be open to that,” Gabbard replied. “My mission is to serve our country. I want to be in a position to solve problems, Jesse, and we’ve got a lot of them to solve.”

