‘They’re Real Losers’: Trump Rips Raskin, Other Dems Efforts to Revive ‘Insurrection’ Legislation

Immediately after the Supreme Court’s 9-0 ruling overturning a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that disqualified former President Donald Trump from the ballot, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) immediately took to the airwaves to criticize the high court and announced Democrats would work toward a legislative fix on so-called “insurrection” disqualification.

During Tuesday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” former President Donald Trump reacted to Raskin’s declaration, calling him and others pursuing the bill “losers.”

Partial transcript as follows:

KILMEADE: Jamie Raskin took about a three-second break and then says, I’m moving on legislation.

Listen to what the congressman said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): I am working with a number of my colleagues, including Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Eric Swalwell, to revive legislation that we had to set up a process by which we could determine that someone who committed insurrection is disqualified by Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KILMEADE: What do you think about this leftwing movement?

TRUMP: Well, it’s the same losers. They’re real losers. If they spent their time focusing on the country and making America great again, that would be a lot better than just wasting their time.

I’ve been going through it for years, beating them for years. And it’s the same voices, the same faces. They never stop.

They don’t care about our country. I actually — I don’t think they love our country frankly. They love themselves or their movement, and it’s a sick movement.

And I’m — I’m just focused on winning an election. We have to beat Biden. He’s the worst president in history. There’s never been a worst president.

Our borders are an embarrassment all over the world. We have millions and millions of people coming in from jails, from — from mental institutions. Nobody’s ever seen it. Nobody’s ever seen anything like this.

They’re coming in from jails and prisons and mental institutions, insane asylums. They’re terrorists.

I mean, you have terrorists pouring in at a level that we have not seen maybe ever. And what they’re doing to our country is incredible. They’re poisoning our country.

And we’re going to close up our border and we’re going to deport the people. We’re going to get them out because no country can sustain what we’re going through right now.